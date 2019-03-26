Creative space at Top of Town a haven for artists

A STRONG passion for art is behind the success of an Ipswich store.

ARTtime Supplies owner Kate Roberts not only runs the store but also helps to train local artists.

Located at Goleby House at the Top of Town, ARTtime Supplies holds classes on lino block printing, screen printing and etching. There are also classes in silver smithing, painting and other art subjects.

"We have just announced our next round of classes and the schedule is up on our website. It is a packed program," Ms Roberts said.

"We have designed our classes for beginners and for those who are building their skills. I am excited about our kids' classes.

"Kreative Kids runs on a Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday is for 9-10 years and Tuesday 9-12 years. It is an after-school activity."

Ms Roberts said the store also caters for other creative arts, too.

"We carry a wide range of jewellery supplies, tools and beads. There is a wide selection of art materials for the absolute beginner to the more serious artist. We stock everything from paint, pencils, paper, canvas, and lots in between.

"The building is fantastic and gives us space to have some different sections. These are really popular."

Creative space Book Nook is designed for people to take time out. People can read reference publications and how-to books and enjoy a coffee in the mini-cafe.

Everyone loves chocolate and the variety of rocky road is outstanding. It provides a quiet spot to gather one's thoughts.

Art Smiths features a collection of gift ideas from local artists.

"This is a popular spot for both local artists and shoppers. It has pottery, candles, bath salts, resins, leather goods, cards, cushions and even tea towels. It is working well and supports the local art community," Ms Roberts said.

ARTtime Supplies also has its own gallery space, the Drawing Point Gallery. It presents exhibitions and is a great space for a solo exhibition and even competitions.

"We have Mellow Yellow coming for the annual Colours competition. Artists for this are fully subscribed but it is open to the public from April 5. This is part of the Ipswich Festival and it is my ninth year," Ms Roberts said.

Indigenous artist Sally Harrison's exhibition of new work arrives in July. In September, Decked Out focuses on the subject of skateboards.

The basement is a popular local venue and is available for hire for small functions.

Talented artist Ms Roberts will hold her own exhibition at the Ipswich Art Gallery Copper Cohesion in May.

"It will have its official opening on May 11. I have been working on pieces for a good six to eight months. It's a lot of fun," she said.

ARTtime Supplies is at 203 Brisbane St in Ipswich. Class information and all other details are at www.ARTtime.com.au or call 38121188.