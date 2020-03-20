Menu
Ipswich hockey fixtures have been suspended until at least April 17. Picture: Rob Williams
Hockey

Creative options after risks too high for Ipswich sport

David Lems
, david.lems@qt.com.au
20th Mar 2020 10:40 AM
HOCKEY: After being one of the last sports to shut down in Ipswich, revitalisation plans are already underway.

Doubleheaders are one option if and when hockey can resume in the city.

The Ipswich Hockey Association management committee has suspended the season until April 17 following an overnight teleconference with Hockey Queensland officials.

Until Wednesday night, Ipswich Hockey was planning to soldier on running fixtures scheduled for the second round of the new season.

However, after key coronavirus-related issues were discussed at the teleconference, IH officials agreed it was time to shut down the Raceview complex for the time being.

Ipswich Hockey secretary and facility bookings coordinator Margret Mantell said the association held off as long as possible to try and continue hosting some sport.

"Decisions on how the season will look will be made once we have a clearer idea on when we can resume the season,'' she said.

"On Wednesday night, we were continuing but just closing the bar and canteen, things like that.

"But on Thursday, Toowoomba cancelled all their fixtures, including the Combined Comp (annual intercity series) and Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast had all cancelled.

"And then there was a Hockey Queensland teleconference last night and there was some doubt over your insurance coverage.''

Mantell said financial considerations were among the key issues.

"There will be consequences from no bar and canteen takings,'' she said.

"Initially, in the short term, we'll be fine.''

Ipswich's dedicated volunteers play an important role in providing hockey for the city.

Regional coaching director Hugh Hocking is the only paid staff member.

"Associations that employ admin officers and pay their admin people, they're the ones that will really have to look at how they get through,'' she said.

Once play is clear to resume, the former IH president said the association would move swiftly to restore competition.

"We'll look at what the season looks like,'' she said. "Maybe in school holidays when juniors don't normally play, we could have doubleheaders for seniors where they can play both Saturday and Sunday,'' she said.

"Maybe training nights, instead of training, we actually put some fixtures in there to try and catch up what we've missed.

"Brisbane and Toowoomba are looking at extending their seasons.

"It'll be just be a matter of monitoring it and deciding how many games we end up missing.''

