Creative minds to help shape Scenic Rim's cultural landscape

Local creatives Janene Gardner, Jaap Vogel and Bec Anderson, who are interested in shaping the vision for the Scenic Rim through the Cultural Mapping project. Contributed

MEMBERS of the Scenic Rim Council's cultural services team will be hitting the road this August to meet an array of artists, young creatives and community members with the aim of discussing ideas on how they can develop the region's cultural landscape.

The team will be visiting Canungra, Tamborine Mountain, Beaudesert and Boonah to meet with community members from across the creative spectrum as part of their Cultural Mapping project.

The Cultural Mapping project is focused on exploring the region's creative strengths and what makes it unique.

"Cultural Mapping of the Scenic Rim is an interactive process to identify the resources - tangible and intangible - the people, places, events, organisations, stories and values that make up our cultural identity,” Scenic Rim arts reference group chair, Cr Nadia O'Carroll said.

Community members are invited to be a part of interactive workshop-style events which will run from 6pm to 8pm, with a 6.30pm start and light super provided, on: Monday, August 6 at Moriarty Park, Canungra; Tuesday, August 7 at the Vonda Youngman Community Centre, Tamborine Mountain; Wednesday, August 8 at The Centre Beaudesert; and Thursday, August 9 at the Boonah Cultural Centre.

Cr O'Carroll also said community members are invited to share their ideas for projects that could be assisted by the Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) ahead of the September closing date for the next funding round.

Strategic themes for RADF projects in 2018-19 are centred on children and families, place-making, professional development and artists-in-residence.

"We are keen to talk to young people interested in kick-starting a career in the arts and applying for our new 'launch pad' young creatives small arts grants, members of our community with a story to tell, artists of all genres wanting to expand or extend their practice and anyone wanting to develop a creative or heritage project,” Cr O'Carroll said.

"Members of the community have the opportunity to be part of a group discussion or speak one-on-one in a 10-minute session with council's heritage and public art officer.”

For catering purposes, participants are asked to RSVP by close of business Monday, August 6 and also advise of any food intolerances.

RSVP by phoning 5540 5050 or sending an email to thecentre@scenicrim.qld.gov.au.

Notes from the sessions will also be made available via email for all those wishing to register.