Dave Houghton will have his spray cans ready. Anna Saxby
Creative Kidz run this city with street art and DJ demos

by Anna Saxby, Anna.Saxby@qt.com.au
12th Apr 2018 9:00 AM

THIS Saturday, the Ipswich Festival will host a kids afternoon extravaganza. Here are a few of the many exciting activities to get behind this weekend.

Paint the town red

The Festival will shake things up with a live aerosol mural painting by street artist Dave Houghton. From 5pm, the Uniting Church laneway on 27 Ellenborough Street will be transformed into an open-air work of art.

Watch the artist bring vivid colour and life to the bare brick laneway. Mr Houghton's work combines native wildlife with three-dimensional prisms to insight appreciation for the Australian landscape.

The event invites children to test out their aerosol skills during this interactive art demonstration.

Pump it louder

Music lovers can hone their DJing skills at a free workshop. Bring along a USB full of classic jams and learn how to mix and match them together. Kids are encouraged to get creative with their favourite tracks.

Take a breather

Mums and dads, carers and grandparents can enjoy some fun in the sun at the Goodstart Early Learning Toddler Lounge. With so much to see and do, Ipswich Festival organisers recommend pacing yourself. Relax at the arts and crafts activities.

Other activities at include: Channel 9 Hot Desk, Ace Aviation, 3D Printing with Steph Piper, Stem, Coding & Robotic Workshops with Canterbury College, Main stage entertainment, Extreme VR, Elements Collective, Reverse Garbage, RawArt collage and Lismore Lanterns.

Go to http://www.ipswichfestival.com.au

Be there

Saturday - 3-9pm

Brisbane to Ellenborough St & d'Arcy Doyle Place

All children must be accompanied by an adult

