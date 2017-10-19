'Cream buns and the cuts': What school was like 50 years ago

LOOKING BACK: The St Marys year 10 class of 1967. Of the cohort of just over 60, 33 got together for a reunion this month.

CREAM buns on Fridays, the 'cuts' and stiff uniforms with hats and gloves are among some of the fondest memories St Marys College graduates of 1967 share.

It's been 50 years since the girls, now women, graduated from grade 10 and to celebrate the milestone, 33 students and life-time friends got together to share their memoires of the nuns, the convent and school life.

Of the 63 students that graduated year 10 in 1967, 33 descended on the town this month in time for their 50 year reunion and to open a time capsule buried the year they finished.

Inside the capsule were copies of the Queensland Times. "109th year of publication, price 5c," the masthead read.

Among those at the reunion was Yvonne O'Brien who remembers friendships, the nuns and the 'cuts' the most vividly.

"My fondest memories are the friendships we made and the fun we had. The nuns were unbelievable, they were strict in those days but we still laugh about Sister Mary St Veronica who was my teacher. She used to stand there in front of the statue of our Lord and say 'Lord help me through, let me get them through junior'. The nuns could be very strict," she said.

"Sister Mary Mercy was very strict and sometimes at assembly she would make you lean on the floor so she could measure the height of the hem of our dresses and we had to wear hat and gloves. 50 years ago was very strict, you still got the cuts, the ruler across the hand.

"One of the girls and I were mucking around on the veranda and she fell and hurt herself and I burst out laughing so I go the cuts for laughing. If you spit on your hand first it didn't hurt as much.

"When we had tuckshop, cream buns were the best thing out on a Friday."

The convent closed in 1996, when Mrs O'Brien's mother, Barbara Kapelke, finished a 34-year career at the school.