CRAZY WEATHER: Dust, fires and strong wind coming

DUST storms, fire warnings and even snow are predicted in expected crazy weather tomorrow across the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology is currently monitoring a large weather system which could see New South Wales affected by dust storms, strong winds, elevated fire dangers and even a dusting of November snow on Thursday.

The system also has the potential to bring dust, thunderstorms and strong winds to the ACT.

After several days of storm activity across the region, a deep low developing near Tasmania is about to become the dominant influence. While there is still uncertainty about the exact impacts of this system, and their likely severity, it is possible we will see dust storms, strong winds, thunderstorms, fire warnings and even snow in the south.

Dust picked up from far western NSW, or across the border, may be carried east by strong winds from Wednesday. Several dust storms have occurred over recent months, but under current conditions there is a risk dust could reach the ACT & NSW east coast early Thursday morning.

Damaging winds are possible for sections of the south east through Thursday and Friday. Forecasters will be closely monitoring the system and warnings will be issued for areas at risk over land and marine environments.

Thunderstorm activity may continue in parts of NSW and the ACT. Severe thunderstorms are possible in northern and southern regions of NSW and the ACT.

Strong winds and very low humidity will lead to Very High fire danger on Thursday and Friday for many parts of New South Wales, including areas around Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong.

Daytime temperatures over parts of the southern inland are likely to be 8-10 degrees below average on Thursday. The Southern Alps may see snow showers down to 1100 metres.

The Bureau of Meteorology is urging people to monitor conditions as the system moves through and watch for warnings. The Bureau is working closely with state and territory emergency services and other key agencies.