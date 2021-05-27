In the 24 hours to midnight on Wednesday there were 12 new local cases of coronavirus detected in Victoria. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Wait times at Covid-19 testing clinics are blowing out to “crazy” three-hour delays as Victorians rush to get tested ahead of a possible lockdown decision later on Thursday.

The Department of Health is reporting at least six sites across Melbourne where wait times have ballooned to 180 minutes.

These are the Alfred Health, Springers Leisure Centre, IPC Health West Sunshine Community Centre, Montague Street, La Trobe University and IPC Health Victoria University Werribee testing sites.

Queues of cars approach the Melbourne Show Grounds Covid-19 testing centre on Langs Road Ascot in Vale on Thursday morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray

Melbourne reporter Izabella Staskowski said the scenes outside the Albert Park testing site were “crazy”.

“We’re here in the middle of Albert Park and this line is already reaching all the way to MSAC and onto the main road,” she told 3AW on Thursday morning.

“It’s just crazy, it’s car after car after car.”

Hundreds of motorists that have made it into the Melbourne Show Grounds await a Covid – 19 test. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray

There is a huge 150-minute wait for a Covid test at the Chadstone Golfers Drive clinic and two-hour delays at Monash Health IYU Recreation Reserve, Heidelberg Repatriation Hospital and Akoonah Park Berwick.

It comes as the number of community-transmitted COVID-19 cases in Victoria grew markedly overnight.

In the 24 hours to midnight on Wednesday there were 12 new local cases of coronavirus detected.

One of the cases in Thursday’s figures was reported on Wednesday.

The state government is expected to make a decision about lockdown later in the day.

Originally published as ‘Crazy’ wait times at Covid clinics