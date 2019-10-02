'Crazy, exciting' future: Ripley building a field of dreams

REAL SUCCESS: Ripley Valley officials Brodie Kenyon (right) and Nick Paterson where it all started at the Providence sports fields at South Ripley.

REAL SUCCESS: Ripley Valley officials Brodie Kenyon (right) and Nick Paterson where it all started at the Providence sports fields at South Ripley. Franca Tigani

HAVING the backing of Providence was a major factor in Ripley Valley FC's first-year surge of success.

Having the South Ripley fields operational during the Capital League 3 football season ensured the club could build on its goals.

"Without the fields, we wouldn't be where we are today or living by our motto of Respect, Community, Pride,'' club president Brodie Kenyon said.

"We have lots of plans and ideas. Turning them into actual is the biggest hurdle at this early stage.

"A new start club has no funds in the bank account and council have allocated their funds to the city centre. So we are having to gain progression through other means.

"We have some state grants on the table, negotiations happening around improvements and development etc.

"Even though the footy season is finished, we won't stop.

"Preparation into next year will take much more time as numbers flock to the area.

"Certainly the fields are in prime condition and well set up to facilitate us. We still have many physical items to be purchased/installed to get it football like.''

Ripley Valley FC players, officials and supporters are celebrating their terrific season capped by winning the recent Capital League 3 grand final after being promoted to next year's CL2 competition.

Kenyon said off-season recruiting for next season had already started.

"We're looking to double our numbers, which is crazy but also exciting,'' the club president said.

"Trying to gather more volunteers to jump on board and help with the increase of numbers is our big drive at the moment.

"Having field space to cater for numbers is our big issue with shared use facilities. If there were four fields available, they'd be filled already with the demand for field space through winter sport.''