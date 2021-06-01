Menu
Former NFL wideout Chad Johnson left a cheeky message for Brooklyn Nets star James Harden at the bottom of this viral restaurant bill.
Celebrity

Crazy detail in NFL great’s restaurant bill

by Michael Blinn, The NY Post
1st Jun 2021 1:36 PM

Chad Johnson has a big tip for NBA star James Harden.

The former NFL player visited Harden's Thirteen Houston restaurant over the weekend, leaving a plus-sized gratuity for his server.

In a receipt posted to his Twitter account, Johnson added a US$1300 (AU$1670) tip on top of his $107.17 bill.

The 43-year-old former Cincinnati Bengals wide-out also called out Brooklyn Nets go-to man Harden, noting at the bottom of the bill: "James Harden is scared to play me in FIFA!!"

Harden, currently battling the Boston Celtics in their first-round NBA Playoffs match-up, responded to Johnson's generosity - and FIFA challenge.

"@OCHOCINCO really tipped my staff at my restaurant $1300," Harden shared on his Instagram story with a picture of the receipt.

"That's love bro! And we can line the FIFA up any day. You've been running for some years now."

 

 

Johnson is a well-known over-tipper - the Thirteen Houston bill wasn't even his first big gift of the weekend.

On Saturday, he showed off an $AUD1288 tip on a $5.50 bill at Houston's famed Turkey Leg Hut.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Crazy detail in NFL great's restaurant bill

