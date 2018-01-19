Menu
Facebook ‘birth’ post: ‘Disturbing and creepy’

A Denver woman created a hilarious 'birth' photoshoot to announce the arrival of her new kitten. (Elizabeth Woods-Darby) Celebrating Beloved Cats Everywhere. Credit - Various via Storyful
by Michelle Gant

A SELF-DESCRIBED crazy cat lady has recently shared a "birth" announcement that's gone viral, but it's not what you'd expect.

Lucy Shultz, of Denver, posted the photos on social media on Saturday, where they have since blown up. The images feature Shultz and her boyfriend in several different poses typical of any new parents with their child, only the "child" in this photoshoot is actually a cat.

 

 

"So I've been thinking of this idea for a while because I'm totally a crazy cat lady who didn't have any cats," Schultz told KGW. "So, I decided as soon as I got a cat, it's a big milestone for me and sort of like the hallmark of me settling down and starting my menagerie of future cats, and so the first one is pretty special."

 

 

Shultz, a wedding photographer, said she's seen plenty of baby announcements and decided to put her own humorous twist on it. She had her friend Elizabeth Woods-Darby, a fellow photographer, capture the shots.

"It was definitely crossing my mind 'am I really doing this?'" Schultz said. "People think we're really extra, and it's the cat that's the most extra. We were just laughing at his expressions, and how he fell asleep."

 

 

Shultz and her boyfriend welcomed their new kitten on January 10. The male is 56cm long and weighed 3kg. "He is already eating solid food. Name to be announced. We are so in love," the announcement reads.

The photos have been inundated with comments both good and bad. While some think the photos are hilarious, others found them less than appealing.

 

"So cute :') he looks just like his father!" one user wrote.

"This is honestly the best thing I have EVER seen," another added.

 

 

"These photos are weird. Lol," another person wrote.

Someone else called it "distasteful, disturbing and creepy."

"You either love it or hate it, and there's a lot of discussion going on," Shultz said. "People might think I'm a little odd, but I am, and that's OK with me!"

This article originally appeared on Fox News and has been republished here with permission.

