A police officer had to be tested for diseases after a man brandishing a knife spat a substance in his face during a five-hour negotiation.
Crime

Crazed man spits on cop in tense five-hour crisis

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
30th Jun 2020 2:17 PM
A police officer had to be tested for diseases after a man brandishing a knife spat a substance in his face during a five-hour negotiation.

Kirwan Police were called to Charles St at Kirwan about 12am Monday morning where a man was causing a disturbance and armed with a knife.

Specialist police negotiators were forced to attend and try to calm the 48-year-old man down who was in a "highly agitated state".

The tense situation continued for five hours until the man seriously assaulted a police officer.

Kirwan Station acting senior sergeant Devon Cupitt said the man took a swig of an "unknown substance" before spitting it in the male officer's face.

The senior constable had to undergo testing.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital about 5am Monday morning.

Detectives are investigating serious assault charges and other offences.

