Crashing concreter so drunk he couldn’t sit up

DRUNK and unlicensed tradie Andrew Thom had big plans for a Sunday barbecue, but he never made it.

An Ipswich court on Wednesday heard Thom’s work truck careered out of control into trees and a fence before slamming into a parked car.

Police who attended the scene found the concreter to be so drunk that he couldn’t sit up straight, and he had to be taken by ambulance to hospital.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the crash was a turning point for Thom, who has since decided to do something about his alcohol issues.

Andrew Scott Thom, 42, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Riverview on Sunday April 26; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected by liquor; driving unlicensed when SPER suspended; and driving unlicensed when SPER suspended at Collingwood Park on March 27.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police were called at 4.20pm to a crash scene on Maxwell St, Riverview.

A white vehicle had crashed through the yard of two neighbouring houses, damaging trees and a fence and hitting a parked car.

A woman who was walking out to the car at the time of the crash told officers she heard the truck hitting the trees and ran.

“He (Thom) says he failed to manoeuvre the corner. His words were slurred and he was unable to sit on a chair without slumping over,” Sgt Caldwell said.

Thom was taken to Ipswich Hospital and police interviewed him the next day at his Riverview home.

“He said he was going to fill up the work truck with fuel as was preparing to go to a barbecue. He said he drank way too much alcohol,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“He drove on a suspended licence and failed to make a left turn into Maxwell St and collided with two grown trees, then a third tree, then collided with a fence and hit a parked vehicle which was pushed back 1.5 metres.

“The female resident was walking to her parked car when she heard the crash into trees and ran out of its path.”

Sgt Caldwell said that in an earlier offence on March 27, a police patrol intercepted Thom driving at Redbank.

He was unable to provide a licence and a check revealed it was suspended for three months.

Defence lawyer Ms Pascoe said Thom had nearly completed a traffic offender’s course, had two adult children, and worked as a concreter.

“His brother has been employed to drive him. He had an argument with his partner and stupidly got behind the wheel,” she said.

Ms Pascoe said Thom no longer drinks and attends alcohol counselling.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said it was his third such driving offence in five years with one last year for driving when drug positive, and one drink driving offence in 2018.

She said Thom had been sentenced to a probation order in March for a drug possession offence, and his court history indicated he had problems with alcohol and drugs.

Ms MacCallum said it was to his credit that Thom was completing a traffic program.

“The dangerous driving offence is an indictment of you being a danger to yourself and to innocent road users,” she said.

Thom was sentenced to a supervised 18-month probation order, and disqualified from driving for 18-months.