Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAFFIC CRASH: A man who
TRAFFIC CRASH: A man who
News

Crash victim airlifted after serious Maranoa rollover

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
9th Apr 2020 1:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER has been airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital on a LifeFlight helicopter after his car rolled off the Warrego Hwy. 

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said at 6.21am this morning, a male driver in a single traffic crash rolled off the road 20km east of Mitchell, heading towards Amby.

"The man was transported to Mitchell airport, where he was flown out on a care flight helicopter to Toowoomba hospital where he arrived at 11.30am," she said.

There are no current updates on the extent of his injuries.

More to come...

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adorable baby bilby makes his debut in time for Easter

        premium_icon Adorable baby bilby makes his debut in time for Easter

        News Residents have the chance to name the Ipswich Nature Centre’s newest arrival

        • 9th Apr 2020 12:30 PM
        Why you should hold off on a tip run this weekend

        premium_icon Why you should hold off on a tip run this weekend

        Council News The city has two recycling and refuse centres.

        • 9th Apr 2020 12:15 PM
        LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day

        Stealing sushi worker caught red-handed

        premium_icon Stealing sushi worker caught red-handed

        News Offender pays back victim after CCTV catches cheeky cash theft