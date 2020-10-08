Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Apple Tree Creek's Rhonda Kay was killed in a crash at Tiaro on July 16.
Apple Tree Creek's Rhonda Kay was killed in a crash at Tiaro on July 16.
News

CRASH TRIBUTE: ‘Grandma is the brightest star in sky’

Carlie Walker
8th Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE son of a woman killed in a horror crash at Tiaro has described the impact her death has had on her family.

Rhonda Kay, 58, died while being transported to hospital after the crash on July 16.

The 26-year-old man charged over the fatal crash had his case briefly mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The victim's son, Tim Kay, was in court, along with his father, Phillip on Wednesday.

Phillip was seriously injured in the crash that claimed his wife's life.

 

A woman was killed in a fatal crash at Tiaro.
A woman was killed in a fatal crash at Tiaro.

The couple owned Wide Bay Laser Skirmish at Apple Tree Creek.

Rhonda was well known across the region and her loss had been felt throughout the community, Tim said.

He also said his mum was big on caring for mental health and always looked after people.

"Mum was a lovely person," he said.

"She was a strong person, she always had your back."

Rhonda adored her grandchildren, Tim said.

"She loved reading for them and cooking with the girls.

"We told the girls when they look up to the sky, 'grandma is the brightest star in the sky'."

More Stories

editors picks fccourt fccrash fctribute tiaro
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘All specialty’: New cafe vows to be best coffee in town

        Premium Content ‘All specialty’: New cafe vows to be best coffee in town

        Business The coffee shop promises to offer a large range of specialty coffee options, quality brunch

        • 8th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Tax cuts for Queenslanders in time for Christmas

        Premium Content Tax cuts for Queenslanders in time for Christmas

        News Tax cuts for Christmas: Timing of cash splash revealed

        • 8th Oct 2020 4:56 AM
        Thanks to dedicated officials, volunteers and QT supporters

        Premium Content Thanks to dedicated officials, volunteers and QT supporters

        Sport Deserved praise for everyone keeping Ipswich sport strong and helping the QT...

        JOBS ON OFFER: Principals ‘desperate’ to fill teaching roles

        Premium Content JOBS ON OFFER: Principals ‘desperate’ to fill teaching roles

        News Graduate teachers have one of the highest starting salaries in Australia. Are you...