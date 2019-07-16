Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROLLOVER: The single vehicle crash involving a teen and a toddler on the Bruce Highway between Torbanlea and Howard on the south side of the Burrum River bridge.
ROLLOVER: The single vehicle crash involving a teen and a toddler on the Bruce Highway between Torbanlea and Howard on the south side of the Burrum River bridge. Alistair Brightman
News

CRASH: Teen, toddler lucky to survive rollover

Carlie Walker
by
16th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TODDLER and an 18-year-old Hervey Bay woman were lucky to escape with their lives after their car veered off the road at Torbanlea and rolled, ending up on its roof.

Senior Constable Edwin Gompelman said the two were lucky to survive the crash, which happened on the Bruce Highway near Burrum River Rd about 2.40pm yesterday.

"The cab was crushed," he said.

"Witnesses stopped to render assistance.

"They've both been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for observation."

Snr Const Gompelman said it was fortunate the 14-month-old girl had been securely strapped into her car seat, adding the crash emphasised the importance of using the correct restraints.

"It could have been a lot worse," he said.

More Stories

Show More
crash fccrash hervey bay torbanlea
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    466 per cent spike in complaints about councillors

    premium_icon 466 per cent spike in complaints about councillors

    Council News Queensland’s powerful body to investigate councillors’ behaviour has seen a huge surge in complaints - and referred one tenth of them to the corruption watchdog.

    REVEALED: When each Ipswich CBD project will start, finish

    premium_icon REVEALED: When each Ipswich CBD project will start, finish

    Council News The overall major mall reconstruction is made up of 18 projects

    Elderly pedestrian hurt in crash with vehicle

    premium_icon Elderly pedestrian hurt in crash with vehicle

    News The collision occurred early this morning

    • 16th Jul 2019 10:03 AM
    Watch out for these all-day 40km/h school zones in Ipswich

    premium_icon Watch out for these all-day 40km/h school zones in Ipswich

    News There are a few exceptions to the 7am to 9am and 2pm to 4pm rule

    • 16th Jul 2019 9:33 AM