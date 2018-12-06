Crash survivor looking for her guardian angels

Sheree Williamson broke her neck in a car crash near Grafton last month.

SHEREE Williamson is hoping to find the guardian angels who helped her following a horror smash at Jackadgery last month.

Ms Williamson was driving home to Grafton just before dawn on November 19 when she lost control of her car. The vehicle left the road and rolled, coming to rest on its side.

"I can't remember what happened if I fell asleep or not, but I wasn't intoxicated," she said.

Fortunately, two men wearing high-vis shirts driving a white four-door Toyota Hilux tray back with a yellow mark on it came to her aid.

She was later airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital via Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter where it was discovered she had broken her neck in two places.

"I could have been a paraplegic," she said.

Now in the recovery stage, Ms Williamson wants to track down the people involved in her rescue.

"The emergency people, those who did stop to help me, I want to get in touch with them, so I can thank them myself," she said.

A GoFundMe page has also been established to help support her family while she recovers.

If you have any information about the people who stopped to help, Ms Williamson has asked them to please contact the Daily Examiner on 66430500 or email newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au and their details will be passed on to her.