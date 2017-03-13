Crash spike for horror highway

Scott and Sasha Sandford of Laidley have concerns over the safety of the Warrego Highway.

ROADWORKS at a notorious crash blackspot are causing more accidents instead of making road users safer, says a frustrated driver.

Laidley resident Scott Sandford drives through the Warrego Highway at Haigslea every day between 5.30am and 6.30am on his way to work at Wacol.

He witnessed the most recent crash on Friday morning and rushed to help those involved.

"The crash was about four cars ahead of me. It's the third accident that has happened there in two weeks,” he said.

"A ute in front came to a stop at the roadworks but the car behind him didn't slow down in time.

"The car went up the back of the ute in front at about 80kmh. There was debris everywhere.

"The ute driver had a stiff neck and was treated by paramedics. The other had cuts on his hands after all of his airbags went off.”

Mr Sandford said he had seen many accidents in the Haigslea section of the highway over the years, but had noticed a spike in serious crashes since roadworks began.

"Main roads are doing night works repairing that whole section of highway at Haigslea,” he said.

"The roadworks have had a huge impact and they were what caused the crash on Friday. A lot of traffic comes through at 6am.”

TOO DANGEROUS: Scott Sandford of Laidley has concerns over the safety of the Warrego Highway at Haigslea. David Nielsen

The night works, being completed by transport infrastructure company RoadTek, started in early December 2016 with a Christmas and New Year shut down.

"They are meant to finish by 5am but I have seen them there as late as 6.15am,” Mr Sandford said.

"They shut down the left lane for the road works and when they pack up their equipment in the morning they take up the other lane to do so.

"There is room in the left lane to drive their truck to pack up but they take the right lane as well stopping traffic in both lanes just before California Farms at one of the busiest times of the day. That's what's dangerous.”

Mr Sandford said previous upgrades to the highway had helped reduce traffic accidents but the roadworks had simply made the blackspot worse again.

"It's not been this bad since before the upgrade. Lately there has been a real spike in accidents,” he said.

"If the workers are following the main roads procedures, they simply aren't right and if they aren't following proper procedure it's just not good enough. The procedures need to be readdressed.”

Traffic on the Warrego Highway at Haigslea. David Nielsen

When confronted with Mr Sandford's concerns, Transport and Main Roads said shutting down two lanes was common practice and was necessary to keep workers safe.

A TMR spokesperson said the last time resurfacing was done on the section of highway was June 2001 and that the current works were due to be completed in the next two weeks, weather permitting.

"Two lanes are occasionally shut down for short periods to ensure the safety of workers and traffic controllers during site pack up,” the spokesperson said.

"While these works can cause delays, the changed traffic conditions at roadwork sites, such as reduced speed limits and lane closures, are essential for the safety of road workers and motorists.

"Works and site pack up can occasionally take longer than originally planned. Every effort is made to ensure the site is left safe. This may result in workers being late off the road.”