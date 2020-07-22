Crash slows traffic on busy highway
ONE lane of the Brisbane Valley Hwy is partially blocked after a two vehicle crash at Wanora this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the corner of Glamorgan Vale Rd and Brisbane Valley Hwy at around 6:30am.
The Ipswich bound lane remains partially blocked with police helping to move traffic along.
Two patients were assessed at the scene, but neither of them required transport.
A Queensland Police Services spokesman said a tow truck was on its way to help clear the crash.