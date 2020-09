Police keep watch following a multi-vehicle crash on the David Trumpy Bridge on Thursday morning, which caused traffic disruptions.

Traffic was backed up in North Ipswich on Thursday morning after a three-vehicle nose to tail crash on the David Trumpy Bridge.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 11am.

Both southbound lanes into the CBD were closed as crews worked to clear the road.

Four patients were assessed at the scene but all declined transport to hospital.

The bridge shortly before midday.