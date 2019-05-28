Breaking
Crash into politician's office 'not malicious'
A WOMAN who crashed into the front of West Ipswich MP Jim Madden's office has escaped unscathed. The crash happened at about 12.40pm has resulted in severe damage to the building meaning it may not be able to be secured. A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said the female patient looks like she won't require any treatment or transport. Mr Madden took the accident in good humour and reassured the QT the crash "was not malicious". "One of the problems we have it looks we might not be able to secure the front door," he said. "Luckily we have two doors, they'll probably have to put plywood up over the main entrance. "I'm assured it wasn't malicious." This is the second recent incident of a vehicle into a shop with a motorist in Laidley ploughing through the front of Wayne's World.