Crash history leads to speed overhaul for notorious road

THE speed limit on a section of Rosewood Laidley Rd will be reduced following the completion of a safety review.

State Member for Ipswich West, Jim Madden said the decision to reduce the speed limit from 100km/h to 80km/h on a 3.7km section west of Grandchester came after a speed limit review on the stretch of road.

"Speed limit reviews can be triggered for a number of reasons, including increased traffic volumes, a change in road conditions, residential development and crash data," he said.

"This review recommended a reduction in the speed limit along this section of Rosewood Laidley Rd because of its high crash history over recent years.

"By reducing the speed limit, safety will be improved for around 3,000 motorists who use this section of road each day."

Mr Madden said this reduction to the speed limit has been endorsed by the local Speed Management Committee made up of council, Queensland Police and Transport and Main Roads representatives.

"These decision will complement a larger $7.3 million safety upgrade currently being completed along Rosewood Laidley Rd, including shoulder widening and wide centreline treatment," he said.

"The upgrade is part of the Queensland Government's $62 million Safer Roads Sooner program, which is aimed at implementing high benefit, cost effective solutions to improve safety across our road network.

"Despite a declining annual road toll, ensuring safer roads across the state remains a key priority for the government."

The new speed limit signs will be installed in coming weeks at the completion of the project.