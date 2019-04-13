Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

CBD crash driver four times over limit

13th Apr 2019 11:51 AM

A driver whose car struck three pedestrians in Brisbane was allegedly four times over the legal alcohol limit, police say.

The 28-year-old man's car struck three 18-year-olds crossing Adelaide St into King George Square about 12.45am on Saturday.

The Redbank Plains man was detained by officers and returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.234, more than four times the legal limit, police said.

The two women and man who were hit were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver is due to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 26 charged with drink driving and unlicensed driving.

crash drunk driver injuries qps teens

Top Stories

    'Bombers' case shows CCTV stops crime before it happens

    premium_icon 'Bombers' case shows CCTV stops crime before it happens

    Opinion There are few better examples of the value of these systems than what went down in Ipswich on Easter Monday 2018.

    • 13th Apr 2019 11:44 AM
    Hughes' views on boosting club, nurturing Ipswich pathways

    premium_icon Hughes' views on boosting club, nurturing Ipswich pathways

    News Jets CEO talks about club spirit and his future plans

    10 things to this Ipswich Festival weekend

    10 things to this Ipswich Festival weekend

    Entertainment What's on in and around the city on Saturday and Sunday

    Ipswich 'bombers' walk to freedom

    premium_icon Ipswich 'bombers' walk to freedom

    Crime Judge casts doubt over Easter tale