Crash driver drowned sorrows after cat death

Donald Lockrey leaves court after pleading guilty to driving while four times the legal alcohol limit.

SADDENED by the death of his cat, an Ipswich man sought solace by drinking at the local pub.

Things went pear-shaped when the grieving pet owner decided to drive home.

An Ipswich court heard he crashed into a parked car as he left the tavern, with police later finding he was more than four times over the normal alcohol limit, with a reading of 0.212.

Donald Josef Lockrey 46, from Brassall, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while under the influence of liquor at Bourke Street, Brassall on June 13.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police were called that Sunday at 5.30pm to a crash outside the Mihi Tavern.

He said a damaged silver Toyota Corolla was found stopped in the middle of the road after the driver struck a parked car.

Lockrey had been unsteady on his feet, with delayed reaction times when spoken to.

Donald Lockrey told the court he was sorry for his drink driving and was seeking help.

“He stated he was in mourning over the loss of his cat. And had just left the Mihi tavern and was going to KFC for a feed,” Sgt Caldwell said.

Lockrey told the court that he’d lost his job after a massive operation and his pet cat of nine years had just died.

“I had to euthanize her and hadn’t gotten over it,” he said.

“Drinking and being medicated at the time didn’t help. I apologise for it.”

Lockrey told Magistrate Virginia Sturgess he was now getting professional counselling for his alcohol issues.

Ms Sturgess said his criminal record showed he had been out of trouble for a decade, and there was only one speeding ticket on his traffic record.

She noted that he was also on a disability support pension.

“It is a high reading and clearly you were not safe to drive and crashed into another vehicle,” Ms Sturgess said.

“Being grief stricken is not an excuse.”

Lockrey was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Originally published as Crash driver drowned sorrows after cat death