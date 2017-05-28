Crash debris shut down motorway

A CAR accident that police believe was caused by a vehicle travelling the wrong way up a major road left two people in hospital early this morning.

A two-car collision was reported on the Ipswich Motorway at Redbank about 2.40am.

Police say debris were strewn across two lanes of the motorway, forcing them to be shut down for more than an hour.

It is believed one of the vehicles was travelling the wrong way up the motorway.

Fortunately, there were only minor injuries and two people were taken to hospital for observation.

The road was cleared about 4.20am.