Two crashes within hour on Toowoomba Range

Amy Lyne
by
8th May 2018 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:05 AM

UPDATE: One person has been taken to hospital after a second traffic crash on the Toowoomba Range.

Emergency services were called to the up section of the Range about 7.14am after a two-vehicle traffic crash.

Services were called again, this time reportedly on the down section of the Range, after a single-vehicle rollover on the Warrego Highway at Withcott about 8am.

No one was injured in the first crash. 

One person was injured in the second crash and has been transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition. 

Motorists are advised to drive safely in the wet conditions. 

EARLIER 8AM: A TWO-vehicle traffic crash is causing havoc on the Toowoomba Range.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the incident happened on the westbound, up section of the range about 7.14am.

The spokeswoman said it happened near Roches Rd and the Warrego Highway, near the base of the Range.

A vehicle has collided with the back of the trailer of another vehicle.

Traffic is currently backed up on the up section of the Range. 

No one was injured in the crash.

Toowoomba Chronicle

