Crash blocks major Ipswich highway as rain drenches roadways

COMMUTERS trying to make their way out of Ipswich this morning are fresh out of luck after a traffic crash has blocked a major highway intersection.

There are some delays at the Ipswich Mwy on ramp at the intersection with the Warrego Hwy at Riverview following a crash at 8am.

Emergency services are still on their way but initial reports suggest multiple people are injured.

It comes as rain continues to drench the city with up to 35mm expected to fall over the next two days.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning of heavy falls all day with the the chance of a possible thunderstorm later in the afternoon.

Forecaster Sam Clark said the rain Ipswich was experiencing was off the back of heavier falls further north and in other parts of the state.

While Ipswich is yet to see any evidence of river flooding as in other cities, Mr Clark said locals should continue to expect solid rainfalls as a weather system moved along the coast and towards Ipswich for the next few days.

Despite the early lack of flooding, SES are reminding drivers not to drive into flood waters.