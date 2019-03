Crash at the corner of South and Gordon streets in Ipswich.

A WOMAN has been transported to Ipswich Hospital after a two vehicle crash at a busy intersection.

The accident happened around 1.30pm at the intersection of Gordon St and South St.

A woman in her 40s sustained a shoulder injury and Queensland Ambulance Service transported her to hospital.

The other occupant was assessed, they had no injuries. One ambulance was called to the scene.