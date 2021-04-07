‘Crap Housewife’ Jessica Rowe reveals all

Self-confessed ‘Crap Housewife’ Jessica Rowe has offered a rare insight into her private life in the wake of her terrifying escape from a car fire.

It's a life crammed full of Australiana, meals with a difference and animals, with her drama-filled Evel Knievel-like escape from her Volvo SUV, the exception to a well-lived life rather than the rule.

Ms Rowe, husband and newsreader Peter Overton, and their children, Allegra, 14 and Giselle, 12, dog Daphne and cat Daisy live in a lovely, traditional 1940s property with a modern extension at the back in Sydney's east.

"We have this lovely open plan kitchen and living area, which is basically where we live. The doors open up to the backyard," she said.

While her husband Peter Overton whom she lovingly refers to as 'Petee', prefers clean lines, Jessica describes her style as quirky.

"Mixing our styles can be a bit of a challenge, but I just love colour, whether it comes from flowers or cushions or throws over the couch. I could never be a minimalist."

However, she is something of a minimalist when it comes to food. Her pink toaster and its toast are one of her favourite things.

"I think toast isn't just for breakfast - toast is even better at dinner sometimes," she said.

"I love that it's pink, but when I brought it home, Petee, goes, 'Really? There was no other colour?'"

This Hot Pink Smeg Toaster is one of Jessica Rowe's favourite home items. Picture: John Appleyard

The TV presenter-come-podcaster and author has found favour with Bing Lee as a cooking ambassador.

It's Go-To Meals Report found one in three Aussies say "meat and veg" is their favourite meal to cook, to which Jessica responds: "That's right up my alley."

Ms Rowe often jokes about her limited cooking skills, but has basic meals on high rotation. "I'm no MasterChef but I want to serve up healthy meals.

Daphne the Shih Tzu , maltese cross. Picture: John Appleyard

"Like most families I like to keep things simple and I am the newest member of the air fryer appreciation society.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be a cooking ambassador for anyone.

"I love making hats more than I love cooking. We often do takeaway pizza night on Friday and I wear my pizza hat. Next up I'll make a sausages in a pan hat. I crack myself up."

Ms Rowe is also an animal tragic.

"I am a crazy cat lady, but she [Daphne] is the sweetest little dog. My youngest daughter was desperate for a dog and my eldest daughter loves the name, so it worked out well."

Her Volvo recently went up in flames on a school run giving her and her daughters a fright.

They managed to escape the vehicle before it was engulfed by flames.

"Thank you to the thoughtful, fast thinking and kind school bus driver Mev who got us out of the car, called the fire brigade, cleared the road and then stayed to drive us home," Ms Rowe said.

At Home cover April 10, 2021.

