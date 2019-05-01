Cranky crossbow owner shoots car instead of target

MISFIRE: Rhyss Bryant faced court on a charge that an arrow he fired struck a parked car.

MISFIRE: Rhyss Bryant faced court on a charge that an arrow he fired struck a parked car. Ross Irby

CRANKY at congestion caused by a swell of visitors to The Workshops Rail Museum, a North Ipswich resident took extreme measures to vent his frustration.

During a fit of temper, Rhyss Bryant took his cross bow and aimed at a target he had set up in his front yard.

When one arrow apparently missed the target, it struck the door of a car owned by a woman visiting the museum.

Alarmed by his apparent reckless behaviour, witnesses attending a museum event called police the the North Ipswich street.

Bryant, 29, a father of two, was interviewed by police and charged with three offences.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Rhyss Luke Bryant pleaded guilty to discharging a weapon in a public place at North Ipswich on November 14 last year; threatening violence by discharging a firearm or other act; and causing wilful damage.

After reading the police facts, Magistrate David Shepherd labelled Bryant's behaviour "an act of gross stupidity”.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said the arrow caused scratches to the car door.

Defence lawyer Richard Zande argued for leniency, saying Bryant was the primary care-giver to his children.

"What he did that day is very foolish. There was stress upon him that had been building for some time,” Mr Zande said.

Mr Shepherd said the incident can only be seen as likely intended to cause somebody fear that day.

"Certainly if someone was in the wrong place at the wrong time it may be different when an arrow struck a vehicle,” he said.

He sentenced Bryant to 12 months jail but gave him the benefit of immediate parole.

Mr Shepherd ordered his bow and arrows be forfeited.