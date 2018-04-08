Cranes operating in CBD

THE remnants of the former Woolworths supermarket building in the mall are being demolished as the Ipswich CBD revival continues.

In recent weeks, the interiors of the former 30-minute carpark, former Woolworths supermarket and adjoining tenancies were cleared by Hutchinson Builders.

That made way for work to start this week on demolishing the roof, facade, remaining walls and frames of the building. Ipswich City Properties Chairman Councillor Paul Tully said visitors to the mall in recent days would have noticed the crane removing large concrete panels.

"This is the biggest transformation of inner-city Ipswich in 30 years,” Cr Tully said. "It's about rejuvenating the heart of our city with new dining and retail precincts, vibrant public spaces, an entertainment stage and fresh retail outlets.

"Importantly, this redevelopment is also boosting the Ipswich economy and creating thousands of jobs.”

The current works will mean the short-term closure of the P3 car park entry point from April 16 to about April 22 to allow for heavy equipment to safely access the site.

During this period, carpark users should use P5 entry and exit boom gates.

