Crane dismantled as massive project nears finish line

The iconic Hutchinsons Builders crane was dismantled on Saturday morning, marking a major milestone for the Nicholas St redevelopment. Photo: Ebony Graveur

THE ICONIC white crane of Ipswich’s central business district was dismantled on Saturday morning following an arduous nine-hour process.

The moment marks a milestone for a multimillion-dollar project set to revitalise Ipswich’s CBD and deliver new amenities to the corner of Nicholas St and Union Pl.

Toowoomba construction company Hutchinson Builders won the contract to build a new council administration building, civic centre and library last year in June.

During the past 14 months, the Nicholas St precinct has undergone transformative works, with Ipswich Central Library expected to open by the end of the year.

During the past 14 months, the Nicholas St precinct has undergone transformative works. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Tulmur Place, the city’s new civic centre, will officially open on November 28, with the Handmade Expo Markets and water play zone set to bring it to life.

Ipswich City Council Deputy Mayor and Ipswich Central Redevelopment Chair Marnie Doyle said the opening of Tulmur Place was a major milestone of the second stage of the $250 million council project that focuses on bringing the community together in a civic plaza area.

“This area will be the centre piece of the redevelopment for regularly programmed events, small grassroots activities, through to major cultural and music events,” Cr Doyle said.

Tulmur Place, the city’s new civic centre, will officially open on November 28 Photo: Ebony Graveur

“Local talent will be able to perform here as well as being a focal point for community celebrations.

“It is an exciting time and we are looking forward to the fun times ahead for all our community. We encourage everyone to come along and join in and see what a fabulous space we have on offer in the heart of our city.”

