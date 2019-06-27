Menu
Crime

Craignish drunk driver fined while sitting in parked car

Jodie Callcott
by
27th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
A DRUNK driver who parked his car on a suburban footpath with the engine still running has copped a massive fine in court.

Police were called to an Eli Waters address and found Trevor Eric Katt, 32, sitting in the car with the headlights and reverse lights on.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard the Craignish man was more than four times the legal blood alcohol limit at the time.

Katt pleaded guilty to drink driving and was convicted and fined $1250 and disqualified from driving for 11 months.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

