McLachlan’s partner breaks silence

THE partner of actor Craig McLachlan says the pair are determined to clear his name after allegations of sexual harassment.

Speaking on Sydney radio, Vanessa Scammell, a conductor with Opera Australia, insisted the Gold Logie winner was not the person the media had painted him to be.

"He's kind and gentle and funny … yes he's mischievous, but one of his greatest assets is that he loves to make people happy and comfortable," she told 2GB.

"We will do everything we can to move through this and clear his name ... For everyone to realise that the person who is Craig McLachlan is not the person who has been painted."

Craig McLachlan and his partner Vanessa Scammell. Picture: Tim Hunter.

In early January, the ABC and Fairfax reported several cast members of the 2014 run of The Rocky Horror Picture Show had accused the 52-year-old star of touching or exposing himself to them.

Christie Whelan Browne, Angela Scundi and Erika Heynatz - who appeared in the production alongside him - told the ABC that McLachlan inappropriately touched them or exposed himself.

McLachlan stepped down from the latest incarnation of The Rocky Horror Show in the wake of the claims.

The actor has since filed defamation proceedings against Fairfax Media and the ABC.

Craig McLachlan as Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show. Photo: Calum Robertson

Ms Scammell said the experience had been "rough and savage".

"The lack of humanity that's been shown, I have found incredibly overwhelming," she said.

She said the couple were "sideswiped" when they became aware of the reports and the "shock was out of this world".

McLachlan previously defended himself, insisting that while the show's backstage culture was "lewd", he's innocent of the accusations levelled against him.

"Dave Allen, Benny Hill lewd? Yeah, you bet. In the right company," he explained to The Sunday Telegraph of his sense of humour.

"The lewdness I am surrounded by on a show like Rocky Horror is, as they say on Spinal Tap, 11. I might be operating on 10, but all around me … in the lewd department, I am nothing compared with what's surrounding me. As the old boy, I don't come close in the filth department.

"Does being cheeky and naughty equate with being a bully? No, it does not," he said in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph. "By God I will fight this. And the truth, the truth will come out."