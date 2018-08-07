Crafty hands at work as Bribie team visits

WILEY woodcrafters from Ipswich and Bribie Island put their nautical nous to the test in an annual competition at the weekend.

The two woodcrafts clubs have been meeting up every year since 2011, when the Bribie crew decided to chip in for their Ipswich counterparts' flood recovery efforts.

For the first time in the competition's eight years, the Bribie Woodcrafts Club travelled to Ipswich on Sunday.

Bribie Woodcrafters Trevor Gaskell and John Rogers judge the entries. Rob Williams

Teams turned, chopped and chiselled away their various creations, based on this year's theme of Fishing Boat at a Jetty.

Ipswich Woodcrafts Club president Neal McDonald said the competition was a success, with 30 Bribie Island club members making the trek out to the Brassall home base.

Ipswich Woodcrafts Club has more than 100 members, including a high percentage of women, who meet four times a week to practice their passion.

For more information on the Ipswich Woodcrafts Club or to inquire about joining up, visit ipswichwoorcraftsclub.com.