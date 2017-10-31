Business

'A positive thing': Upturn in dressmaking, patchwork

SEW GOOD: Kylie O'Mahony of Kaela's Patch also offers sewing lessons at her Ipswich store.
SEW GOOD: Kylie O'Mahony of Kaela's Patch also offers sewing lessons at her Ipswich store. David Nielsen
by Firm Focus with QT columnist Ashley Jones

IF YOU are into sewing or craft then Kaela's Patch in Darling Street, Ipswich is probably a favourite destination.

For others this will be welcome news. This is a business that weaves into its operation selling of product, teaching of skills and a place to meet up with friends.

Kylie O'Mahoney is the owner and manager of Kaela's Patch, which she started in August last year.

Since then it has grown from strength to strength.

"It is going really well. I have a good clientele base and have a strong place in the local market. We are strong in patchwork and fabric," Mrs O'Mahoney said.

Kaela's Patch has the range of patterns from McCall, Burda, New Look, and Kwik Sew.

"I have been doing patchwork for the past 17 years and I have also got back into dressmaking," she said.

"There is definitely an upturn in dressmaking as well as patchwork. Classes are building. I think that people want to make things for themselves, to take some time out," she said.

"It is both a creative expression as much as a practical one. People are not all one size or another so making a dress for yourself means it fits you perfectly and there is one of them."

In addition to the popular patchwork and dressmaking classes, Kaela's Patch is now offering Thursday evening bag making classes.

The return to making it yourself and taking time to create is a positive thing, according to Mrs O'Mahoney.

"It is about individualisation and moving about from the massed produced to the home made. It is so satisfying when you have made it yourself. You can also save a lot of money," she said.

As we get closer to Christmas the school holiday period Kaela's Patch will be offering special workshops.

Details are on Kaela's Patch Facebook page along with information on classes held at the 11 Darling St business.

Topics:  craft group firm focus ipswich business sewing classes

Ipswich Queensland Times

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Boy suffers serious head injury in accident

Boy suffers serious head injury in accident

A BOY has been rushed to hospital with a serious head injury after being struck by a car at Booval this afternoon.

  • News

  • 31st Oct 2017 4:52 PM

Five of Ipswich's creepiest ghost stories

Ghost hunter and Ipswich councillor David Pahlke at Ipswich Cemetery.

Here's where you can go ghost hunting this weekend.

#SnapIpswich: Show us what you love about our city

Ipswich business Floating Images Hot Air Balloon. Graeme Day.

Do you have a photo that promotes the best of Ipswich living?

HALLOWEEN: Where to trick or treat in Ipswich tonight

Home owners have spent weeks preparing for their version of the American tradition.

Full list of families providing the goods for Halloween

Local Partners