'A positive thing': Upturn in dressmaking, patchwork

SEW GOOD: Kylie O'Mahony of Kaela's Patch also offers sewing lessons at her Ipswich store. David Nielsen

IF YOU are into sewing or craft then Kaela's Patch in Darling Street, Ipswich is probably a favourite destination.

For others this will be welcome news. This is a business that weaves into its operation selling of product, teaching of skills and a place to meet up with friends.

Kylie O'Mahoney is the owner and manager of Kaela's Patch, which she started in August last year.

Since then it has grown from strength to strength.

"It is going really well. I have a good clientele base and have a strong place in the local market. We are strong in patchwork and fabric," Mrs O'Mahoney said.

Kaela's Patch has the range of patterns from McCall, Burda, New Look, and Kwik Sew.

"I have been doing patchwork for the past 17 years and I have also got back into dressmaking," she said.

"There is definitely an upturn in dressmaking as well as patchwork. Classes are building. I think that people want to make things for themselves, to take some time out," she said.

"It is both a creative expression as much as a practical one. People are not all one size or another so making a dress for yourself means it fits you perfectly and there is one of them."

In addition to the popular patchwork and dressmaking classes, Kaela's Patch is now offering Thursday evening bag making classes.

The return to making it yourself and taking time to create is a positive thing, according to Mrs O'Mahoney.

"It is about individualisation and moving about from the massed produced to the home made. It is so satisfying when you have made it yourself. You can also save a lot of money," she said.

As we get closer to Christmas the school holiday period Kaela's Patch will be offering special workshops.

Details are on Kaela's Patch Facebook page along with information on classes held at the 11 Darling St business.