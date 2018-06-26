Crafty business is thriving

IN THE BAG: Kylie O'Mahony from Kaela's Patch is making her own patterns and offers bag making classes.

KYLIE O'Mahoney is about to launch her own range of patterns as her business, Kaela's Patch continues to go from strength to strength.

The Darling St business is a popular destination for dressmakers, quilters and other crafters.

This next stage of business development is a natural progression.

"I am producing my own patterns for quilting. They will be available on my website and also at one thimble website," Ms O'Mahoney said.

"We are into bag making and that is going very well.

"It covers ladies clutch and tote bags as well as enviro bags for shopping and vegetables.

"Classes have been running and they have been so popular. If we get the demand, we will do more classes in July or August."

Ms O'Mahoney has also produced patterns for these enviro bags which are available.

"All of the patterns I produce go through testing before they are released. So these patterns will be released over a period of time," she said.

With the cheaper imports for clothing and several fashion houses closing down, the range of suppliers has reduced.

"What happens is that the chain stores have suppliers but we, as independent stores, have our suppliers. You will only find a lot of our stock in independent stores," she said.

"We have a good range of winter fabrics in store, more of the heavyweight materials for this time of year. The quilting stock is featuring a lot of the earthy tones."

Ms O'Mahoney started almost two years ago and she said the business continued to meet the demand of shoppers.

In addition to the popular patchwork and dressmaking classes, they are now offering - through a partnership with a Toowoomba-based group - bag making classes.

"People use either fashion fabric or quilting stock. Both are wonderful for the bags," she said.

Kaela's Patch has all the hardware and accessories along with fabrics in the one convenient location.

Shopping locally and supporting independents is important, according to Ms O'Mahoney.

"To keep businesses like mine going we need people to ensure that they buy from us," she said.

Ms O'Mahoney continues her work supporting fundraising for Spinal Muscular Atrophy Association of Australia. Having lost her daughter, Mikaela in 2005, Ms O'Mahoney has tirelessly given support to fundraising.

"I have had to step back a bit. We still have the annual gala ball and some smaller fundraisers through the year. The support goes to the kids and also to supporting parents," she said.

To keep up to date with new stock, fundraising and more go to the website and to Facebook.