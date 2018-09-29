Crafting great family gift ideas

REDBANK'S Gateway Lifestyle Village will open the gates for a craft fair on October 6.

The retirement village on Kruger Pde is full of residents keen to show off their handiwork and put on a nice family day in the process.

Organiser Marie Ritchie said there would be a wide range of wares on display and up for sale.

"We have a fellow who does beautiful canvas paintings, while there are other residents who make toys, some ladies make jewellery, and we will also have plants and gift cards - there will be a big variety,” she said.

"It's a great time to come and see what is on offer, especially with Christmas just around the corner.”

The front gates of the retirement village will be open for the fair from 9am-noon, with all stalls to be held in the village hall.

Visitors will be shuttled down to the hall in golf buggies.

Mrs Ritchie said there was plenty of parking out the front of the village.

Gateway Lifestyle Village is at 31-35 Kruger Pde, Redbank.

For more information, phone 3463 9945.