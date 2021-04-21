Crafters donate 100+ handmade blankets to DV victims

The Springfield Yarners group handed over 107 hand-knitted and crocheted blankets to the Domestic Violence Action Centre.

MORE than 100 blankets have been gifted to those impacted by domestic violence, after a small group of women pulled together to craft the garments by hand.

Led by University of Southern Queensland lecturer Nicole Todd, a small group of fellow knitters and crocheters meet monthly to pull out the knitting needles and yarn.

It has been 15 years since the craft group began donating handmade blankets to charities.

“I was already doing it myself when I was in Sydney, knitting on my own, when I discovered the Salvation Army took blankets,” Ms Todd said.

“When I came to Brisbane (I was encouraged to) start a whole group doing it.”

The group has been donating to the Domestic Violence Action Centre for three years.

“We handed over 107 blankets this time and (the DVAC) said they could use it at their Ipswich office and Toowoomba office as well as at a local Aboriginal organisation,” Ms Todd said.

“It goes to children, women and sometimes men who have left a domestic violence situation.”



Ms Todd said the group had heard stories about the recipients of the blankets.

“We’ve been told about women who have been in the court situation – the worst time in their lives,” she said.

“To put a hand-knit blanket, rather than a commercial one, around someone in distress – there’s just something about it.

“It feels like passing on our love and care through the blankets.”



Domestic Violence Action Centre community development worker Felicity Hill said the blankets were distributed among families across Ipswich, the Lockyer Valley, Somerset, Scenic Rim and Toowoomba.

“When you’re putting families into quite drab accommodation, bringing one of those bright, beautiful blankets in there can completely and utterly transform the room and make it feel warm and welcoming,” Ms Hill said.

“People are often left with nothing and receiving a toiletry bag and one of these blankets can be so warming.”



To join in and donate blankets – or even a strip of blanket – contact Nicole Todd at Nicole.Todd@usq.edu.au.

