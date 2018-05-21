Craft queen Elizabeth reflects on 106 years of Ipswich Show

STILL GOING: Elizabeth Jordan, pictured here in 2015, is 106 and still enters items in the creative crafts section of the Ipswich Show.

STILL GOING: Elizabeth Jordan, pictured here in 2015, is 106 and still enters items in the creative crafts section of the Ipswich Show. Rob Williams

A CENTURY ago, the Ipswich Show was a little different to what it is today.

Women wore hats and gloves, fairy floss was not invented yet and pigs were hot competition - and Elizabeth Jordan was there to witness it.

Ms Jordan thinks she's been to just about every Ipswich Show in her 106 years and she was at the 145th show on the weekend too, not about to miss out on the handicraft action.

With a sparkle in eye and a firm handshake, Ms Jordan does not mind a bit of healthy handiwork competition.

"I lived in Ipswich all my life. I always came to the Ipswich Show with my mother and father as children, we've always come. I have never missed a year," she said from her perch in the pavilion.

"I enter the knitting, crochet, embroidery and dress dolls. I got champion for the best dressed doll, it's in a cricket suit.

"I look forwards to it every year. It's getting larger and I'm shrinking.

"The show has improved over the years, there's always something extra."

Ipswich Show Society, formerly Ipswich Agricultural and Horticultural Society, was established in 1866, becoming Queensland Pastoral and Agricultural Society in 1872. The first show was held in 1873 in Churchill facing the Bremer River, and moved to its present site on Warwick Rd in 1877.

Ms Jordan has entered her crafts since the 1950s.

"I often win but I have losses too, there are winners and losers. You have to make a show with winners and losers. I don't mind being the loser if you can see something better than what you've done," she said.

"Many years ago you had to put six things in an entry; knitting, crocheting, hand embroidery, machines sewing and lace work or doll making.

"Croqueting and knitting is my favourite."

She was married in 1935 and has lived in her home in Ebbw Vale since 1936.

"The key is to keep active as long as you can. I don't know any other secrets. You may not believe this but I have never touched alcohol. It's not worth it. When I grew up the family never had it in the house.

Creative craft chief steward Pam Lobwein has known Ms Jordan for 36 years through the Ipswich Show.

Ms Lobwein said Mr Jordan's commitment had been cemented with the Elizabeth Jordan Excellence Award.

"She's our little darling," she said.