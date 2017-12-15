Craft group raises significant funds for hospice

GOOD JOB: Ladies from the Ipswich Hospice craft group have helped the organisation raise much needed funds.

LOTS of beautiful handmade cards, blankets, tea towels and more are lovingly made by the ladies from the Ipswich Hospice craft group as a way to make extra funds for this much-loved Ipswich organisation.

Every week the group gets together to work on their projects before they sell them to the wider community.

While everyone does a wonderful job and service in assisting the not-for-profit organisation, Ipswich Hospice would like to extend a very big thank you to one of their volunteers, Marianne Marshall.

Mrs Marshall has made thousands of Christmas cards which have been distributed and sold around 13 doctor surgeries and health precincts around the city. This year she sold more than 1800 cards, all with a special greeting inside, with all the proceeds helping Ipswich Hospice with their maintenance costs.

Since 2009, she has raised more than $35,000!

She would like to thank the community for their support in helping her to raise this incredible figure.

"I would like to say thank you to our loyal doctor surgeries around Ipswich who have continued to sell the cards every year," she said.

"I would also like to thank the public for buying the cards and supporting Ipswich Hospice. We couldn't do what we do without the public."