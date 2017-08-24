Craft and quilters biennal show to benefit worthy causes

CELEBRATION: The Rosewood Craft and Quilters members Sylvia Collins (left) of Rosewood and Enid Smith of Chuwar.

MEMBERS from the Rosewood Craft and Quilters have been busy preparing for their upcoming biennal show, which will be held on August 25-27.

Members of the community are invited to head down to the show to see all the incredible work which the group have spent weeks, even months, preparing.

Jan Allery said the group had a rich history in Rosewood.

BUSY: Alana Williams of Mt Mort. David Nielsen

"The Rosewood Craft and Quilters began in 1989. Its founding member was Joan Kim," she said. "The first Rosewood Craft and Quilters Show was held in 1991.

"Members travel from Brisbane, Ipswich, Marburg, Lowood, Laidley, Fernvale, Pine Mountain, Grandchester, Ashwell and Rosewood to attend our weekly meetings, from 9am-12pm on Wednesdays at the Rosewood Showgrounds."

In addition to showing off their talents, the event is also a way to raise funds.

This year the group has chosen Ipswich Hospice and Hilda's House as beneficiaries.

"Ipswich Hospice is a community owned and operated not-for-profit organisation providing end-of-life palliative car for residents of Ipswich, Somerset, Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley families and loved ones," Ms Allery said.

"There are also many programs available at Hilda's House. They offer one-to-one support, drop-in group support and grief groups for adults and children, just to name a few."

The event, at the Rosewood Showgrounds, starts Friday at 6.30pm and includes a presentation by Steph Shannon, who will speak about Ipswich Hospice and Hilda's House. Entry is $10. The exhibition continues Saturday from 9am-4pm and Sunday, 9am-3pm. Admission is $5.