Cracks showing in major roadwork plans

IPSWICH City Council has had to spend more money on road repairs in West Ipswich, despite significant works taking place to widen the lanes on Brisbane Street.

Shortly after the works had reached their final stages, potholes and cracks started to appear in the new bitumen.

Drivers have taken to social media to express their frustrations with many saying they take alternative routes to avoid the main road.

The project was initially undertaken to increase traffic capacity, with more than 20,000 vehicles travelling along Brisbane St each weekday.

A budget of up to $5 million was originally allocated to the project.

It was jointly funded by ICC and the State Government under the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme.

A council spokesperson said some pavement failures in the new outbound lane were repaired last week.

“Additional geotechnical testing has been undertaken to determine if the extent of these repairs needs to be extended,” they said.

“The failures relate to the load bearing capacity of the original pavement sub-grade in the old parking lane, which was retained with the assumptions that it would perform better than it has based on our investigation and design of the works.

“These decisions were made at the time to minimise expense, but unfortunately the opportunity has not come to fruition in some areas.”

The project intent was to upgrade Brisbane Street, from Hooper Street to Burnett Street, West Ipswich from two lanes to three lanes, two inbound and one outbound.

The widening included utilising the old parking lane in to a traffic lane and the installation of traffic signals at Tiger Street.

While the initial plan was to minimise expense, the spokesperson confirmed the repairs will come at an additional cost.

“Upgrading older roads within Ipswich present different challenges which in this case has resulted in some post-construction defects to repair,” they said.