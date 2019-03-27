Crack team tasked to find justice for ripped-off subbies

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni have met with subbies in Caloundra to discuss landmark building fairness reforms as part of the Goverment from the Sunshine Coast program.

A CRACK team of special investigators has started work on exposing building industry rip-offs that have left thousands of Queensland subcontractors out of pocket.

The State Government's Special Joint Taskforce is conducting a forensic examination of the circumstances surrounding the failure of several major building companies.

"Any individual who has engaged in illegal, fraudulent activity so they can rob subbies of their hard-earned money should be very worried right now," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

"Every tradie deserves confidence they will be paid in full, on time, every time for the work they perform."

Ipswich tradies have been rocked recently by the collapse of several construction and housing companies.

Ms Palaszczuk announced the taskforce after News Corp's Back Our Subbies campaign.

"As soon as the taskforce team collects enough evidence to support criminal charges, they will immediately refer the matter to the relevant prosecuting authorities," she said.

"And any tradie who has been ripped off, those who have seen their businesses and families suffer from illegal and downright immoral conduct... well, they deserve justice."

For help making a submission to the taskforce, visit www.qld.gov.au/specialjointtaskforce.