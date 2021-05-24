Menu
Crime

Drug bust finds crack in unusual place

by Grace Mason
24th May 2021 12:51 PM
A MAN has allegedly been busted smuggling illicit drugs in his underwear after being pulled over in his car by police.

The 30-year-old Manunda man is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court this morning after being charged with drug possession and four other drug-related offences.

Police from the Far North Tactical Crime Squad allegedly pulled over the man's car on Mulgrave Rd at Bungalow on Sunday night about 7pm and searched both him and his vehicle.

They will alleged they located drug utensils and cash in the car, along with a quantity of methylamphetamines in the man's underwear.

He is also facing charges of possessing drug utensils, possessing property suspected of being used in connection with a drug offence, possessing property suspected of being proceeds of a drug offence and possessing a thing used in the connection of a drug offence.

Originally published as Crack drug bust by Cairns police

crack crime drug bust

