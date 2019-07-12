Crack down on illegal parking at four schools

Parents have been issued fines from parking inspectors at Bremer State High School.

Parents have been issued fines from parking inspectors at Bremer State High School. Inga Williams

AS SCHOOL goes back next week, Ipswich City Council will be cracking down on illegal parking.

As part of the Safe Schools campaign, which states the behaviour puts school kids at risk, the council will be targeting four schools in particular:

. Deebing Heights State School

. Silkstone State School

. Augusta State School

. Camira State School

The council has asked when students return for term three, please remember to drive safely and park legally around school grounds.

Fines range from $126 for overstaying periods in loading zones and parking on a yellow line and up to $252 for parking in a bus zone.

The council has previously had enforcement cameras rotating through school hot spots, and an Automatic Number Plate Recognition car patrolling during term registering offenders.