Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A recreational fisher in Hervey Bay has been fined $5,000 and ordered to pay restitution after admitting to interfering with commercial crab pots and illegally selling mud crabs
A recreational fisher in Hervey Bay has been fined $5,000 and ordered to pay restitution after admitting to interfering with commercial crab pots and illegally selling mud crabs
Crime

Crab pot pincher gets nipped with $5000 fine

Glen Porteous
22nd Mar 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RECREATIONAL fisher in Hervey Bay has been fined $5000 and ordered to pay restitution after admitting to interfering with commercial crab pots and illegally selling mud crabs.

The man was caught after Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers began investigating reports of people interfering with commercial crab apparatus in March 2019.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said officers intercepted the man's boat on the Mary River and found five mud crabs on board.

"The man admitted they were unlawfully taken from five commercial crab pots. An investigation revealed that commercial crab pots possessed by the man were removed from the Mary River unlawfully," Mr Furner said.

The Maryborough Magistrates Court also ordered the man to pay $560 in restitution to the commercial fisher for the loss of his catch and pots.

crab pots crab pot theft fishing maritime crime maritime fine
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DOWN THE DRAIN: Six months’ of cultural events canned

        premium_icon DOWN THE DRAIN: Six months’ of cultural events canned

        News The organiser of the Lockyer Valley Multicultural Festival has called off all events.

        Candidates spend big bucks on campaign trail

        premium_icon Candidates spend big bucks on campaign trail

        News Candidates have spent tens of thousands of dollars spruiking their campaigns

        Candidates receive more than $185,000 in donations

        premium_icon Candidates receive more than $185,000 in donations

        News Some candidates have received tens of thousands of dollars.

        Vehicle crashes into power pole at Wacol

        premium_icon Vehicle crashes into power pole at Wacol

        Breaking Paramedics attended the scene of a critical vehicle crash last night