Cr Tully wants ban on property developer donations

EXPLOSIVE: Deputy Mayor Paul Tully wants all property developer donations banned from local government and state elections in Queensland.

DEPUTY Mayor Paul Tully has made a bombshell call, which if recommended by the CCC and adopted, could lead to the banning of election donations by property developers in Queensland.

Cr Tully agreed that donations from property developers can give rise to a perception of a conflict of interest for elected officials. The city's former planning boss, Cr Tully, said the last figures he saw there were about 900 applications in a calendar year and only four went to a council meeting.

"But I just have a view in dealing with this situation that developers are putting forward their personal interest which often don't coincide with the community's interests,” Cr Tully said at the Crime and Corruption Commission public hearing.

"That is why my view is... that Queensland should follow the NSW model in banning all donations from property developers.

"I do believe... there should be public funding of local government campaigns which would significantly reduce the reliance on any donations.

"That would also mean there would be a more equal playing field. In NSW, they have also put a monetary limit on corporate and individual donations of $5800 and $2500 respectively.

He said consideration should be given to a similar arrangement in Queensland.

"Council, as opposed to federal and state candidates, are limited to a tax deduction of $1000 per campaign.

"At state and federal (level), the deduction is unlimited and that figure of $1000 hasn't been increased since 1985.

"That reform to increase that, combined with prohibitions on developers and limits on individual donations, would go a long way to taking out that perception (of a conflict of interest) in relation to developers or individual donors.”