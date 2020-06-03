CQ teacher to be sentenced for child exploitation material

A FORMER Rockhampton teacher, Nathan Neil Ramm, has had his sentence date set for one count each of distributing and possessing child exploitation material.

Judge Michael Burnett made the decision earlier today.

Ramm, who will remain on bail until his sentence, did not appear in court this morning.

Ramm's defence said a report from a phychologist was being compiled.

Ramm was arrested and charged after detectives from the Rockhampton Child Protection and Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at his Allenstown residence on November 2, 2019.