CQ mum abandoned by insurance company on overseas trip

HELP OUT: Friends are trying to raise funds to cover Amber Stewart's medical bills after she suffered a stroke while travelling home from Europe. (Inset) Suzanne Rath created a GoFundMe page for her friend.

A YEPPOON woman has been left desperate for financial help after suffering from a stroke on a working holiday.

Photographer Amber Stewart was in Europe with her husband and her son, shooting a childhood pen-pal's wedding, when on the return journey home, she began to develop stroke-like symptoms down one arm.

Mrs Stewart was admitted to a Bangkok hospital where she underwent tests.

Despite having travel insurance, she was refused coverage for her medical bills, based on the fact she had suffered a stroke once before.

Mrs Stewart's friend Suzanne Rath jumped to her friend's aid, launching a GoFundMe page on Sunday to raise $5000 to cover the expenses.

Suzanne Rath is trying to raise funds for her friend Amber Stewart after she was rejected for medical insurance while overseas. Contributed

"Our friend Amber Stewart has had to go through more than anyone of her age should," the page reads.

Talented photographer and business owner of The Amber Light Photography, Mrs Stewart has captivated Central Queensland with her stunning, ethereal natural shots.

On her page, she had shared her past, including the difficulty of having a premature baby, her struggles with mental health and the stroke she suffered post-pregnancy.

"We know that Amber would be the first one to jump on board and help anyone else, so we'd love to ease some of the anxiety on her and her family and help her to make a full recovery without the stress of financial strain," Ms Rath posted.

TRAVELLER: Mrs Stewart flew home Monday. Contributed

After spending two nights in the Bangkok hospital, Mrs Stewart was cleared to travel back to Australia by her doctor on Monday evening.

She flew home with her husband and her son, and with the burden of a "hefty bill" on her hands.

"Most importantly I have my health, and without our health we are nothing," she said on Facebook.

"(I) will be getting further tests in Australia but so far so good."

Amber Stewart Contributed

As of 2.30pm, $1048 had been raised.

Help support Amber

Donate at https://www.gofundme.com/thailand-medical-bills-for-amber-stewart