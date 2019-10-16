Menu
Verry Elleegant wins the Hill Stakes at Randwick.
Horses

Cox Plate hopes sizzle at The Valley

by Michael Manley
16th Oct 2019 11:04 AM
CHAMPION jockey James McDonald gave Verry Elleegant his seal of approval as a Cox Plate contender after he worked her at The Valley on Wednesday morning.

Connections decided to target The Cox Plate in preference to Saturday's Caulfield Cup after her gallop.

McDonald said Verry Elleegant, who won the Group 2 Hill Stakes at Randwick at her last start, had continued to improve with racing.

Verry Elleegant is trained by Chris Waller, who will be looking to win his fifth consecutive Cox Plate after Winx's victories in the past four.

Japanese Cox Plate invitees the favourite Lys Gracieux and Kluger also galloped at The Valley.

Lys Gracieux, who was ridden by Damian Lane, sat behind Kluger and picked him up in the closing stages.

 

caulfield cup chris waller cox plate james mcdonald kluger lys gracieux verry elleegant
